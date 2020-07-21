UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher On EU Stimulus Deal, Earnings

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:16 PM

US stocks open higher on EU stimulus deal, earnings

Wall Street stocks opened higher Tuesday following an agreement by European leaders on a giant stimulus plan and gains by IBM and other companies that reported earnings

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Tuesday following an agreement by European leaders on a giant stimulus plan and gains by IBM and other companies that reported earnings.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,957.50, up 1.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent to 3,271.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 percent to 10,774.39, adding to Monday's record close.

EU leaders emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit with a 750 billion euro ($858 billion) deal to boost economies shattered by the coronavirus epidemic.

The package is the biggest-ever joint borrowing by the 27 members of the bloc.

The deal comes as US lawmakers begin work on another round of stimulus from Washington, with key policy makers far apart on what the next package should include.

Among individual companies, IBM jumped 2.6 percent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profits.

Coca-Cola rose 3.2 percent after reporting results, while Lockheed Martin gained 2.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Marathon Euro Stocks From Agreement Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France Likely to Face Second COVID-19 Wave From Oc ..

4 minutes ago

Sanctioned Chechen Leader Kadyrov Invites US' Pomp ..

5 minutes ago

Pandemic could widen economic gender gap, IMF warn ..

5 minutes ago

Independent Turkish Lawmaker Yilmaz to Lead Newly ..

5 minutes ago

Marseille set to sign Argentina's Balerdi: reports ..

10 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company holds 200 electricit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.