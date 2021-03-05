US Tightens Export Controls To Myanmar After Protesters Killed
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:10 AM
Washington, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States on Thursday tightened export controls on Myanmar, imposing its latest sanctions in response to the junta's deadly violence against democracy protesters.
The Commerce Department said in a statement that it would subject sensitive exports to closer review "in response to the military coup and escalating violence against peaceful protesters."