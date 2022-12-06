UrduPoint.com

US Trade Deficit Increases 5% In October As Global Demand Slows, Dollar Strengthens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 11:19 PM

US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global Demand Slows, Dollar Strengthens

The United States' trade deficit against the rest of the world increased 5% in October to just over $78 billion as global demand appeared to slow for US-made goods and services, which were also disadvantaged by a stronger dollar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States' trade deficit against the rest of the world increased 5% in October to just over $78 billion as global demand appeared to slow for US-made goods and services, which were also disadvantaged by a stronger dollar.

"The goods and services deficit was $78.2 billion in October, up $4 billion from $74.1 billion in September, revised," the Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis, both units of the US Commerce Department, said in a statement.

The statement showed that US exports fell 0.7% to $256.6 billion while imports rose 0.6% to $334.8 billion.

Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said in an outlook released in October. The IMF said this is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dollar has also appreciated sharply this year, at one point climbing more than 11% since the end of December 2021 against the currencies of the main US trading partners. The value of the dollar increased as the Federal Reserve kept piling on interest rates to curb inflation, expanding at the fastest rate in four decades.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Exports Dollar United States September October December Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab's economic programme focused on gender equa ..

Punjab's economic programme focused on gender equality: Qazi

5 minutes ago
 Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster ..

Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster painting to CM Punjab

17 minutes ago
 Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply ..

Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply With Other Sources - EU Energ ..

26 minutes ago
 India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Ent ..

India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Entered Future Missile Test Area ..

26 minutes ago
 Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket te ..

Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket team from int'l mega event: FO

33 minutes ago
 Pilots survive Croatian fighter jet crash: ministr ..

Pilots survive Croatian fighter jet crash: ministry

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.