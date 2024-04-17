Open Menu

Uzbek Envoy Invites FPCCI Leadership To Attend Tashkent Int'l Investment Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov on Wednesday invited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) leadership to participate in the ‘Tashkent International Investment Forum’ to be held on May 2 under the patronage of President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev

He met with the FPCCI President, Atif Ikram Sheikh here at capital office and discussed various matters including bilateral trade cooperation, investment besides exchange of trade delegation under Pakistan and Uzbekistan Business Council.

The ambassador highlighting the importance of 'Tashkent International Investment Forum' said that in this forum, foreign investors and businessmen will gather in Tashkent, to discuss bilateral and multilateral investment and business opportunities.

He said that many agreements regarding investment and businesses will be signed during the forum, which will not only promote global investment but also businesses in the region.

Oybek Arif Usmanov said that major investment institutions and investors of the world will participate in the ‘Tashkent International Investment Forum’ which would provide a huge opportunity for multilateral cooperation to the partners.

He said, it was a great opportunity for FPCCI to participate in this international forum and become a part of the international investment.

Uzbek envoy said that there will be G2B and B2B meetings in Tashkent Investment Forum. Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was suffering due to current situation in Afghanistan.

“We need to start Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor for smooth trade and economic activities, ” he said.

He said that direct flights will be started from Islamabad and Lahore soon and we are committed to resolving visa issues as well to provide facility to the local business community.

Meanwhile, President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh said Pakistan's exports with Uzbekistan have increased gradually in the previous years, which has to be further increased. He said that bilateral trade can be promoted in textile, pharmaceutical, rice, machinery, agriculture machinery, electromechanical and other sectors.

“We have to explore different avenues to further promote bilateral trade,” he added.

Atif Ikram also thanked the Uzbek envoy for inviting FPCCI leadership in the Tashkent International Investment Forum and added that we will also participate in the single country exhibition to be held in Uzbekistan on June 28.

Chairman FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik, Convener Diplomatic Committee FPCCI, Ahmed Waheed, Vice President FPCCI Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail Hussain, Acting President ICCI Fahad Waheed, Vice President Engineer Azharul islam, Adviser President FPCCI Dr Afshan Malik, Executive Member FPCCI Farrukh Alvi, Chairman Pakistan Russia Business Council Mohsin Sheikh and others also attended the meeting.

The Uzbek ambassador was accompanied by Bakurum Yusov Economic and Trade Consul Uzbekistan.

