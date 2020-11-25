UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Raises Limits On Transactions In Bolivars To Increase Use Of National Currency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Venezuela Raises Limits on Transactions in Bolivars to Increase Use of National Currency

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Caracas decided to raise limits on transactions in Venezuelan bolivars and to tax operations in US Dollars in order to reactivate the local currency's use, Venezuelan Vice Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

"In order to reactivate the use of the bolivar, [bank regulator] SUDEBAN will ensure a considerable expansion of the limits on transactions with debit cards and electronic transfers, both for individuals and entities," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

According to the vice president, foreign exchange operations will be subject to a transaction tax higher than the tax on large financial transactions made in bolivars.

The new regulations will require changes to existing laws, the vice president added.

From 2003 to 2018, exchange offices were closed in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government was the only authorized institution to carry out exchange transactions.

In 2018, President Nicolas Maduro announced the opening of the offices due to hyperinflation that affected the way payments are made in the local currency.

Rodriguez said that in order to increase the possibility of carrying out exchange operations in the local Currency, the government will authorize exchange offices to increase the numbers of their service providers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Twitter Caracas Venezuela 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

57 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

16 minutes ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

31 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.