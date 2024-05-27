Vietnam enrich culture gives a message of peace, love to world: Ambassador of Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Nguyen Tien Phong on Monday said that Vietnam is enriched in culture and literature and its culture and art give the message of peace and love to the rest of the world.

The Ambassador said that film, art and literature connect hearts and minds in the world communities and teach humanity and tolerance and also bring people's hearts closer to each other.

The Vietnamese envoy said this while addressing the Vietnamese art film screening organized by the Embassy of Vietnam in Islamabad.

Ambassadors of different countries, including the, Chairperson ASEAN Committee Islamabad, Ambassador of Philippines, Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps ,Atadjan Movlamov, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador of Belgium,Charles DELOGNE and Charge d’Affairs Indonesia in Islamabad , Rahmat Hindiarta and families of diplomats, writers and journalists from different walks of life participated and enjoyed the movie.

The Ambassador of Vietnam said that those great literary and academic personalities came to the fore in Vietnam and filmmakers played an important role in revealing the real identity of Vietnam and brought the local culture to the international level.

He said that today's event is part of the vision in which ASEAN countries have been given an opportunity to promote their culture.

The ambassador said that the film "Yellow flowers and green gross" is an art film that highlights the lifestyle of the people of Vietnam and their cultural colors.

He said that Pakistan and Vietnam are also working to promote mutual culture and the Embassy of Vietnam is playing its full role in this regard.

Meanwhile, student Ayesha Anwar who came to watch the movie said that it was an art movie in which the true colors of Vietnamese culture have been revealed. She said that after watching this film, she got the opportunity to know the culture of Vietnam and there is a lot of similarity between the culture of Pakistan and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, a writer Mazhar Shahid , who participated in the event said that the ASEAN Committee Islamabad wants to continue this series to promote the culture of ASEAN countries.

He said that the ambassador of the Chairperson ASEAN Committee in Islamabad and the ambassador of Vietnam certainly deserve congratulations for organizing this event today.

It is pertinent to mention that the Vietnamese art Movie “Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass” is a 2015 Vietnamese drama, which was directed by Victor Vu.

It is adapted from the novel of the same name by ‘Nguyen Nhat Anh’.

The film stars Thinh Vinh and Trong Khang. The film is about the childhood of the brothers Thieu (Thinh Vinh) and Tuong (Trong Khang) in a poor rural village in central Vietnam in the 1980s.

They share and do everything together. However, when their friend next door, Man (Thanh My), comes to stay with them and a big flood hits their village, there is a big misunderstanding that leads to Tuong's back injury.

The film has an open ending with the scene of Thieu and Tuong studying in their house.