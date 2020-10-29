UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's CPI Up 3.71 Pct In First Ten Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:57 PM

Vietnam's CPI up 3.71 pct in first ten months

The consumer price index (CPI) of Vietnam, which measures changes in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services, rose 3.71 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Thursday

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The consumer price index (CPI) of Vietnam, which measures changes in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services, rose 3.71 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Thursday.

Between January and October, items posting the most significant rises included restaurants and catering services, up 11.09 percent, education, up 4.14 percent, and medicine and health services, up 2.48 percent.

Compared to September, the index grew by 0.09 percent, contributed by price increases of six of the 11 items in the calculation basket.

The increase was driven by factors such as increasing prices of education services and the impact of typhoons, floods and other natural disasters in Vietnam's central region, according to the statistics office.

Specifically, education saw the largest increase of 1.35 percent, tailed by housing and construction materials, up 0.29 percent and the category of beverage and cigarette, up 0.08 percent.

In 2019, the CPI of Vietnam rose 2.79 percent compared to 2018, the lowest level over the past three years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Price Vietnam January September October 2018 2019 Housing

Recent Stories

At Least One Person Killed in Knife Attack in Nice ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series ..

10 minutes ago

VW steers back to profit in third quarter

2 minutes ago

Work on mega dams projects going on a fast pace af ..

2 minutes ago

PNSC achieves topline growth of more than 21 % in ..

2 minutes ago

NCC starts coordination with stakeholders in devel ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.