HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The consumer price index (CPI) of Vietnam, which measures changes in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services, rose 3.71 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Thursday.

Between January and October, items posting the most significant rises included restaurants and catering services, up 11.09 percent, education, up 4.14 percent, and medicine and health services, up 2.48 percent.

Compared to September, the index grew by 0.09 percent, contributed by price increases of six of the 11 items in the calculation basket.

The increase was driven by factors such as increasing prices of education services and the impact of typhoons, floods and other natural disasters in Vietnam's central region, according to the statistics office.

Specifically, education saw the largest increase of 1.35 percent, tailed by housing and construction materials, up 0.29 percent and the category of beverage and cigarette, up 0.08 percent.

In 2019, the CPI of Vietnam rose 2.79 percent compared to 2018, the lowest level over the past three years.