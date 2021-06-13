Virtual course on performing audit report held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Three days virtually course on report writing in performance auditing was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DGPAW), Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

This course was attended by officers across the country.

The purpose of course was to enhance the report writing skills of participants in the regime of performance auditing, according to PGPAW spokesman here Sunday.

He said that course was developed to quench public service delivery related issues for stakeholders.

A detailed discussion was made regarding issues faced by audited entity and incorporating their view point in final report.

In the present challenging environment unless the issues of public service delivery are addressed, the report may not fulfill the demands of our stakeholders (Parliament, PAC, public donor etc.

) therefore, the efforts were made to train participants to produce comprehensive audit report.

The auditor must be well aware about the queries in mind of stakeholders and new challenges in auditing.

This three days course catered all the aspects of the reporting.

In the course Performance audit report template and segments was well elaborated to participants.

Understanding to tools and techniques used during the preparation of performance audit report were well defined in the report. The training module was well planned and comprehensively covered all the important areas of report writing till the approval of final report, he concluded.