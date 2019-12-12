VIS assigns reaffirms entity ratings of Thal Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Thal Limited at souble A /A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Thal Limited at souble A /A-One Plus.

The long-term rating of `AA' signifies high credit quality and strong protection factors. Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions.

The short-term rating of `A-1+' signifies highest certainty of timely payment; short-term liquidity including internal operating factors and /or access to alternative sources of funds is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on Nov. 20, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

The ratings assigned to THAL continue to reflect conservative financial policy of the company, robust financial profile with low levels of projected debt, if any, and healthy liquidity indicators. Ratings also incorporate company's strong sponsor profile, ongoing efforts to enhance product competitiveness and strengthen operating performance.

Ratings remain dependent on maintaining robust financial profilethrough business cycles and low leveraged capital structure.