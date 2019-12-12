UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Thal Ltd

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

VIS assigns reaffirms entity ratings of Thal Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Thal Limited at souble A /A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Thal Limited at souble A /A-One Plus.

The long-term rating of `AA' signifies high credit quality and strong protection factors. Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions.

The short-term rating of `A-1+' signifies highest certainty of timely payment; short-term liquidity including internal operating factors and /or access to alternative sources of funds is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on Nov. 20, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

The ratings assigned to THAL continue to reflect conservative financial policy of the company, robust financial profile with low levels of projected debt, if any, and healthy liquidity indicators. Ratings also incorporate company's strong sponsor profile, ongoing efforts to enhance product competitiveness and strengthen operating performance.

Ratings remain dependent on maintaining robust financial profilethrough business cycles and low leveraged capital structure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company May 2018 From Government Thal Limited

Recent Stories

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

13 minutes ago

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in ..

4 minutes ago

SFA Director vows to continue struggle against sub ..

4 minutes ago

Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympi ..

4 minutes ago

India's top court to probe police killings of rape ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.