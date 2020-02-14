VIS withdraws IR of Sindh NPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the instrument rating of single A plus assigned to Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (Pvt.) Limited and rating of single A plus assigned to Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Phase-II (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect.

The withdrawal happended on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

Previous rating actions were announced on Nov.15, 2018,said press release on Friday.