Volume of French Goods Supplied to Turkey Amounted to Nearly $7Bln in 2019 - Official Data

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The total volume of French goods supply to Turkey amounted to 5.9 billion Euros ($6.98 billion) in 2019, with aviation products worth 490 million euros topping the list of supplies, according to data provided by the Directorate General of the Treasury under the French Economy and Finance Ministry in light of Ankara's calls for boycotting French goods.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens to boycott French goods amid bilateral tensions over French President Emmanuel Macron's statements against radical islam in light of the brutal murder of a French history teacher.

According to the French authority, the second most exported product from the European country to Turkey in 2019 was metallurgical goods (455 million euros), which were followed by car accessories (420 million euros), pharmaceuticals (339 million euros) and cars (310 million euros).

The decapitation of French history teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 by teenager of the Chechen origin after the teacher displayed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students, prompted national dismay. Macron has pledged a new legislation that will create "enlightened Islam" in France. He explained that the legislation would help prioritize republican values and control foreign funding of mosques in the country. His speech against radical Islamism has drawn condemnation from Muslim countries, including Turkey, and organizations, many of which have urged their citizens and members to boycott French goods.