UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volume Of French Goods Supplied To Turkey Amounted To Nearly $7Bln In 2019 - Official Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Volume of French Goods Supplied to Turkey Amounted to Nearly $7Bln in 2019 - Official Data

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The total volume of French goods supply to Turkey amounted to 5.9 billion Euros ($6.98 billion) in 2019, with aviation products worth 490 million euros topping the list of supplies, according to data provided by the Directorate General of the Treasury under the French Economy and Finance Ministry in light of Ankara's calls for boycotting French goods.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens to boycott French goods amid bilateral tensions over French President Emmanuel Macron's statements against radical islam in light of the brutal murder of a French history teacher.

According to the French authority, the second most exported product from the European country to Turkey in 2019 was metallurgical goods (455 million euros), which were followed by car accessories (420 million euros), pharmaceuticals (339 million euros) and cars (310 million euros).

The decapitation of French history teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 by teenager of the Chechen origin after the teacher displayed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students, prompted national dismay. Macron has pledged a new legislation that will create "enlightened Islam" in France. He explained that the legislation would help prioritize republican values and control foreign funding of mosques in the country. His speech against radical Islamism has drawn condemnation from Muslim countries, including Turkey, and organizations, many of which have urged their citizens and members to boycott French goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Murder Condemnation Turkey France Car Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October 2019 Muslim From Billion Million

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.