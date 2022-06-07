VTI delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation from Vocational Training Institute (VTI) visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar welcomed the delegation.

Matters pertaining to sponsoring a child training programme of VTI, industry in-demand trade occupations list, internship placements, challenges in addressing the skill shortage in the industry and the role of VTI were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the possible avenues for mutual cooperation betweenSCCI and VTI.