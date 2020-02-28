UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street's Dow Index Plunges Almost 1,200 Points On Virus-Triggered Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:30 AM

Wall Street's Dow Index Plunges Almost 1,200 Points on Virus-Triggered Crash

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell hard for a sixth straight day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index losing almost 1,200 points on a sell-off triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed on Thursday down 1,196 points, or 4.

4 percent, at 25,751.  The S&P 500, which reflects the top 500 US stocks, also fell 4.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 4.6 percent. All three indexes were down on the year after hitting record highs earlier this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

New York Stock Exchange Stocks All Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

1 hour ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

2 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

3 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

3 hours ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.