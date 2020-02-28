(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell hard for a sixth straight day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index losing almost 1,200 points on a sell-off triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed on Thursday down 1,196 points, or 4.

4 percent, at 25,751. The S&P 500, which reflects the top 500 US stocks, also fell 4.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 4.6 percent. All three indexes were down on the year after hitting record highs earlier this month.