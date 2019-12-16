UrduPoint.com
Weekly Inflation Falls 0.53 Percent

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 12, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.53 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 130.06 points against 130.77 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was collected with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.88 percent decrease and went down from 135.18 points in last week to 133.99 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.98 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 18.07 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to 29,517, Rs 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also decreased by 0.81 percent, 0.

69 percent, 0.61 percent and 0.42 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 09 item registered decrease, while that of 20 items prices increased with the remaining 22 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, sugar, garlic, chicken farm (live), pulse mash (washed) gur and wheat flour (bag).

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included bananas, eggs hen (farm), bread plain, vegetable ghee (tin), pulse gran, cooking oil, potatoes, pulse moong (washed), washing soap, mustard oil, milk fresh, LPG 11kg cylinder, vegetable ghee (loose), curd, toilet soap, tea prepared cup, mutton, fire wood, cooked beef and beef with bones.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice basmati, rice irri-6, powder milk, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy charges, match box, petrol, hi-speed diesel and telephone calls charges.

