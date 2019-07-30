Weekly inflation up 0.18 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 25, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 264.88 against 264.40 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 243.85 points in last week to 244.42 points, showing growth of 0.23 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.59 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 12.76 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 per month increased by 0.

21 percent, 0.20 percent, 0.18 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 item registered decrease, while that of 19 items increased with the remaining 24 items' prices unchanged.

The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included banans, chicken, LPG cylinder, wheat flour, eggs, masoor pulse, sugar, mustard oil, rice (Irri-6) and red chilly.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, potatoes, onions, vegetable ghee, gur, mash pulse, garlic, shirting, cooking oil, milk (fresh), milk (powdered), bath sopa, rice (Basmati broken), vegetable ghee, gram pulse, moong pulse, wheat, curd and mutton.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included bread, beef, salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.