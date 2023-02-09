UrduPoint.com

White House Considers Restricting China's Access To Dollars - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:09 PM

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

The White House is considering the possibility of restricting Beijing's access to US dollars, as concerns grow about China's military ambitions, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The White House is considering the possibility of restricting Beijing's access to US dollars, as concerns grow about China's military ambitions, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

While the White House is already finalizing curbs on US investment in China, including in certain tech sectors, cutting off the supply of US Dollars could limit financing of the development of advanced military technologies, the report noted.

The Treasury has been in talks with other governments, including the European Union, to get them on board, so that they would not provide replacement financing, according to the newspaper.

Public revelations last week about an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon program added fuel to US concerns about China's growing military capabilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China White House European Union Beijing New York

Recent Stories

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

33 seconds ago
 Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 milli ..

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifee ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

1 hour ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in p ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in plea against suspension of LG p ..

6 minutes ago
 MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls ..

MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silen ..

Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silence After POWs Execution by Kie ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.