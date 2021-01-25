UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Richest Recoup COVID-19 Losses In 9 Months As Billions Face Poverty - Charity

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:02 PM

World's Richest Recoup COVID-19 Losses in 9 Months as Billions Face Poverty - Charity

He world's richest 1,000 individuals recouped all of their losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in nine months as billions of low-income households face a decade of hardship, one of the world's most prominent charities said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The world's richest 1,000 individuals recouped all of their losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in nine months as billions of low-income households face a decade of hardship, one of the world's most prominent charities said Monday.

In a new report published to coincide with the opening day of the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda, Oxfam said that the ongoing pandemic could potentially raise inequality levels in almost every country in the world.

"We stand to witness the greatest rise in inequality since records began. The deep divide between the rich and poor is proving as deadly as the virus," Gabriela Bucher, executive director at Oxfam International, said in a press release accompanying the report.

The world's ten richest men have seen their personal fortunes increase by approximately $500 billion since the start of the pandemic, Oxfam said.

Additionally, women are overrepresented in lower-paid precarious jobs that have been hit the hardest by the ongoing pandemic, the charity said, noting that women comprise 70 percent of the global health and social care workforce, which is at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Organisiation for Economic Co-operation and Development has also warned that the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic will result in rising levels of inequality and increased unemployment for years to come.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Poor Women All Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

6 minutes ago

Around 200 died during last 15 months on Balochist ..

4 minutes ago

Traditional Chinese Medicine to promote close ties ..

4 minutes ago

UK to Invest $41 million in Unmanned Combat Aircra ..

13 minutes ago

Biden wants federal govt to buy more American prod ..

13 minutes ago

Govt to strengthen its efforts for affordable educ ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.