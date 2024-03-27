Open Menu

Yen Hits 34-year Low Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Yen hits 34-year low against dollar

The yen hit a 34-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, just over a week after the Bank of Japan announced a much-anticipated interest rate hike in a shift away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The yen hit a 34-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, just over a week after the Bank of Japan announced a much-anticipated interest rate hike in a shift away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy.

The unit weakened to 151.97 per dollar, its softest since 1990, before recovering to levels of around 151.72.

The drop came after a top central bank official suggested it would continue to pursue an accommodative policy for the time being, echoing previous comments from the BoJ.

But soon afterwards, the finance minister said authorities would not hesitate to "take resolute action against excessive" forex moves -- raising speculation of a government intervention to prop up the currency.

Over the past two years the yen has sharply weakened from levels of around 115 against the dollar, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While central banks around the world aggressively hiked rates to tackle soaring inflation, the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose policies, driving down the yen.

This has been good news for exporters, but not for consumers as it made imports more expensive.

Last week the bank finally took a step away from its unorthodox monetary stimulus programme -- hiking rates for the first time since 2007.

The yen has continued to slide since then, however.

Wednesday's dip came after Naoki Tamura, a BoJ board member, reportedly told business leaders in northern Japan that "slow but steady progress" was needed on scaling back the central bank's long-standing ultra-easy policy.

He repeated a line from a bank policy statement about financial conditions staying accommodative for now, which triggered fresh falls in the yen, Bloomberg News reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Dollar Russia Bank Resolute Progress Japan From Government Top

Recent Stories

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

2 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed to promote small and medium en ..

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..

2 minutes ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

2 minutes ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees til ..

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

2 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

1 hour ago
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

1 minute ago
 Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before ..

Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data

1 minute ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business