Open Menu

Zambia Agrees Debt Deal With Foreign Creditors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Zambia agrees debt deal with foreign creditors

Zambia has agreed on a long-sought debt deal with its foreign lenders, the country's finance ministry said on Saturday at an IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Zambia has agreed on a long-sought debt deal with its foreign lenders, the country's finance ministry said on Saturday at an IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The move will provide financial relief to the country, which in 2020 became the first in Africa to default after the Covid pandemic.

"The Ministry of Finance...is pleased to announce that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been agreed with its Official Creditor Committee (OCC) on the comprehensive debt treatment," the ministry said.

"Each official creditor will now begin their internal process to sign the MoU."

Zambia had reached an agreement in principle with its creditors, which include China and Western nations, on $6.3 billion of its debt in June, but the deal had yet to be finalised.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund said the deal was expected to be signed soon after the institution's chief prematurely announced it had been signed.

"The next step is to secure a comparable agreement with our private creditors," Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said.

"Our government is committed to resolving the mounting debt suffocating our economy and we are proud of the immense progress we have made. Once completed, debt restructuring will free up resources vital for this government to invest in our development agenda".

Concerns over debt in low-income nations have been at the forefront of talks of the IMF-World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, the first to be held in Africa since 1973.

Central banks worldwide have raised interest rates in efforts to tame inflation, which rose after Covid restrictions were lifted and jumped higher after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zambia, whose total debt amounted to $32.8 billion at the end of 2022, defaulted on its $18.6 billion foreign debt in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Russia China Bank Tame Marrakesh Progress Zambia Morocco June 2020 Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Two injured as interior minister’s squad meets a ..

Two injured as interior minister’s squad meets accident   

28 minutes ago
 4RF framework to be implemented in letter & spirit

4RF framework to be implemented in letter & spirit

25 minutes ago
 Police, blind center organize white cane awareness ..

Police, blind center organize white cane awareness walk

25 minutes ago
 High-level committee evaluates LHC orders in Hassa ..

High-level committee evaluates LHC orders in Hassan Muawiya case

29 minutes ago
 Finance Minister attends roundtable discussion on ..

Finance Minister attends roundtable discussion on global tax policy reforms for ..

27 minutes ago
 Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre i ..

Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre in Pakistan from Oct 16

46 minutes ago
Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

50 minutes ago
 QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

50 minutes ago
 Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International M ..

Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International Market Hike

53 minutes ago
 Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

1 hour ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business