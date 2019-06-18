UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Guarantees Europe's Energy Security

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:32 PM

Zelenskyy Says Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Guarantees Europe's Energy Security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that preserving the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine would be a guarantee of Europe's energy security

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that preserving the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine would be a guarantee of Europe's energy security.

"The preservation of the Russian gas transit through Ukraine, its accumulation in Ukrainian storage facilities, is a guarantee of energy security for both Ukraine and Europe. This is a civilized way to ensure fair and safe gas market," the Ukrainian president said following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

According to Zelenskyy, he also touched upon the Nord Stream 2 project during his talks with Merkel.

"It is no secret that our positions regarding the Nord Stream 2 project are diametrically opposed.

At the same time, we thank Germany for its readiness for a constructive dialogue on this complicated issue," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom's Management Committee Elena Burmistrova said that the matter of Ukraine's transport role should be resolved along with that of direct gas shipments to Ukraine. She expressed hope that Ukraine would present adequate approach that would take into account the interests of both parties.

In July 2018, Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission held their first round of talks on the gas transit issue. The second round concluded without an agreement in late January. The current transit regulation contract between Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz expires on December 31.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Germany Berlin Nord Same Angela Merkel January July December Gas 2018 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia, India Working to Sign Memorandum on Iran-I ..

40 seconds ago

Majority of UK Tories Would Rather See Party Destr ..

43 seconds ago

Labour May Lose Potential UK General Election If F ..

46 seconds ago

Trump Names Army Chief to Lead Pentagon After Shan ..

6 minutes ago

New 6-Party Talks on Afghanistan to Take Place in ..

6 minutes ago

Raab Drops Out of UK Conservative Party Leader Rac ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.