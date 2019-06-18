Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that preserving the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine would be a guarantee of Europe's energy security

"The preservation of the Russian gas transit through Ukraine, its accumulation in Ukrainian storage facilities, is a guarantee of energy security for both Ukraine and Europe. This is a civilized way to ensure fair and safe gas market," the Ukrainian president said following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

According to Zelenskyy, he also touched upon the Nord Stream 2 project during his talks with Merkel.

"It is no secret that our positions regarding the Nord Stream 2 project are diametrically opposed.

At the same time, we thank Germany for its readiness for a constructive dialogue on this complicated issue," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom's Management Committee Elena Burmistrova said that the matter of Ukraine's transport role should be resolved along with that of direct gas shipments to Ukraine. She expressed hope that Ukraine would present adequate approach that would take into account the interests of both parties.

In July 2018, Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission held their first round of talks on the gas transit issue. The second round concluded without an agreement in late January. The current transit regulation contract between Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz expires on December 31.