Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organizes Workshop On Self Assessment Report Writing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes workshop on self assessment report writing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :One day workshop on "Self- Assessment Report Writing" was organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Friday for program team members of academic departments to provide them training in Self-Assessment Report Writing.

Convener of the training workshop was Dr. Zainab Jehan, Additional Director, QEC.

In first session of the workshop, Ms. Nosheen Naz, Assistant Director, QEC discussed the current status of previous findings of Assessment Team Members with program teams.

This was followed by second session in which Air. Cdre� Muhammad Ismail Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, National University of Medical Sciences was the resource person.

Emphasizing the importance of self-assessment process, he said that self-assessment is most important for a department in order to review its progress and shortcomings.

He elaborated the process of self-assessment and its objectives, defined roles of Program teams (PTs) and Assessment Teams (ATs).

He also oriented the faculty for the criteria of program mission, objectives and outcome, formulating the program and designing of courses during the workshop.

Dr. Zainab Jehan during her closing remarks expressed that QEC at FJWU will strive for excellence with the support of all the stakeholders.

