University of Sindh Jamshoro research journal included in Y category

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another feather in the cap of the University of Sindh Jamshoro as its one more research journal "The Government" has been included in the Y category by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Another feather in the cap of the University of Sindh Jamshoro as its one more research journal "The Government" has been included in the Y category by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The editor of "The Government- Annual Research Journal of Political Science" Dr.

Kiran Sami Memon informed that the journal was removed from the list of Y category by the HEC only because there were more than 20 percent publications of SU faculty and scholars.

She said after the appeal made to the HEC, the Government had been included in the Y category since July 2022 by the HEC Islamabad.

The SU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has congratulated the editor of the research journal.