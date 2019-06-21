The matriculation results 2019 was announced in Balochistan in which 82.93 percent students succeeded in examination of metric while 124913 students had been taken in participation annual metric exam and 103583 students were declared successful

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The matriculation results 2019 was announced in Balochistan in which 82.93 percent students succeeded in examination of metric while 124913 students had been taken in participation annual metric exam and 103583 students were declared successful.

This said Chairman of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Balochistan (BISEB) Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch during announcing metric annual result in press conference here on Friday. Secretary BISEB Mir Shuakat Sarpara and Controler Balochistan Abdul Nabi Sasoli were present on the occasion.

He said Balochistan Residential College (BRC) maintained its reputation as its students bagged first, second and third positions including Najeebullah secured first position, Abdullah bagged second and Saifuddin get third position in annual metric exam 2019.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said annual metric exam was commenced from February 14-2019 across province which 124913 students had given metric papers for annual examination while 103583 students passed the annual exam.

He congratulated successful students including position holders, saying that they would make bright the name of country and Balochsitan in future.

After press conference, talking to APP, Secretary Balochistan Board Mir Shuakat Sarpra said Balochistan Board's personnel has played responsible role to announce metric annual result with successful manor in short period which is positive sign of students and Balochistan.

He said Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Muhammad Khan Lehri was striving to ensure provision of education facilities to students at every districts and remote areas of province with quality bases because education is key resources of province's development.

Shuakat Sarpara said serous measures are being taken to eliminate cheating culture from exams in order to ensure quality of education for interest of students' future in province.

He urged the students that they should focus their education so that they would utilize their capabilities for progress of country and province.