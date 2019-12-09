UrduPoint.com
11th UVAS Convocation On 12th December

Mon 09th December 2019

The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 12thDecember, 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 12thDecember, 2019.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired the 2nd meeting of conveners and secretaries of subcommittees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees. Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on December 11.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation. In which graduates of DVM, BS (Hons), Pharm-D, Doctors of Nutrition and Dietetics (DND), MBF, BBA (Hons), MBA, MSc, MPhil and PhD will receive their degrees. Also position winning graduates will be awarded medals.

