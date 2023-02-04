UrduPoint.com

2nd Annual Intermediate Exam Part-2 Results

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 07:41 PM

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced results of the second annual intermediate (2nd year & composite) examinations 2022, with a pass percentage of 31.70, here on Saturday

According to controller of examination, 5,470 students participated in the exams and 1,737 were declared successful.

Total regular candidates were 310 in the examination while 113 of them got success.

Students can download their results from the board website www.bisesgd.edu.pk, or get result information by sending an SMS to 800290.

