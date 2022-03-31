4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with IFANCA Pakistan Halal Apex Private Limited organised concluding ceremony of four days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ here at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Mar, 2022) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with IFANCA Pakistan Halal Apex Private Limited organised concluding ceremony of four days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ here at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training course and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Chairman (FSHN) Dr Snaullah Iqbal, Prof Dr Javaid Aziz Awan, Dr Sakhawat Ali and a number of participants including food industry professionals/ technologists, auditors, consultants, academicians, researchers, quality and regulatory affairs managers were present. Dr Muhammad Sohaib from (FSHN) and Muhammad Awais Karni (IFANCA) were the main organizer of the training course.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the organizer of the Lead Auditors Training Course to arrange this training on informative topic in a befitting manner and urged them to organize such training regularly every year.

He said UVAS always working closely with the dairy, poultry, meat as well as with food industries. He also sought suggestions from participants of training that how to make such training more productive for the capacity building of the professionals. Dr Muhammad Sohaib spoke about the objectives of the training course.

Various aspects have been discussed during four-day training course related to overview of halal market, halal & haram in light of shariah, halal food standard (PS 3733-2019), halal certification process, halal auditing procedure, halal (competency, ingredients, certification) halal food and food safety, halal certification challenges and documentation for food and allied industries.