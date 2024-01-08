5th Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana held

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The 5th Convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana was held on Monday at the main campus of the varsity.

Meanwhile, the14th Convocation of Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana, 3rd Convocation of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, 4th Convocation of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) Larkana and 6th Convocation of Ghulam Muhammad Maher Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, were also held at the same varsity.

Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah presided over the Convocation. While, Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur, Dr. Tehmina Nagaraj and the former Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU Larkana, Professor Dr. Ghulam Asghar Chana were the guests of honour on the occasion.

More than 500 medical graduates including Girls medical graduates of batches 43 to 46 who qualify their MBBS degrees from CMC Larkana, medical graduates of 11th to 15th batches of GMMMC Sukkur, five batches of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana and the batches of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) Larkana were conferred degrees by SMBBMU Larkana.

As many as 75 gold medals were awarded in total to the meritorious graduates of SMBBMU, CMC, graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College and graduates of BINCHS Larkana and medical graduates of GM Maher Medical College

(GMMMC) Sukkur received medals.

As many as 10 postgraduate gold medals were also awarded. Late Professor Wazir Muhammad Shaikh Gold Medal was awarded for the first time in the field of Medicine which included Reshman Saleem, Payal Dewani, Abdul Rahman, Abdul Sami and Gul Muhammad Kalhoro. While in the field of Gynecology, Late Professor Bilqis Malik Gold Medal was announced for the first time, on the basis of which, Samia Jat, Aqsa Nazir, Ali Sangi, Falak Naz and Ayesha Maryam received gold medals.

In his address on the occasion of the Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Professor Dr.

Nusrat Shah has exhorted medical graduates to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and devotion and without discrimination.

She reminded the graduates of the Hippocratic Oath and said that if taken seriously, it would guide them in performing their duties without discrimination.

She said doctors had the responsibility of giving hope to their patients besides health and happiness and added that they should opt for serving humanity in backward and rural areas while observing medical ethics and Islamic teachings.

Congratulating the passing medical graduates, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah reminded them of their prime duty of serving humanity.

She said that the Convocation is the first step of SMBBMU graduates, which is a remarkable effort of medical professionals in the Asia, when these graduates will prove after post graduation and M. Phil research on different health issues.

On this occasion, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that Chandka Medical College was the gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, while the University was the dream of the brave leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking on the occasion, the former vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Asghar Ali Channa, said I am personally happy to see the university in this position, we have felt proud to see the institutions that we had sown

become trees,

Later, Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU Larkana, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur, Dr. Tehmina Nagaraj and the former Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU Larkana, Professor Dr. Ghulam Asghar Chana distributed gold medals and silver medals among the best graduates on the occasion.

Former Vice Chancellor SMBBMU LarkanaProfessor Sikandar Ali Shah, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Registrar SMBBMU Larkana Professor Safdar Ali Shaikh, Principal of CMC Larkana, Principal GMMMC Sukkur, Principal BINCHS, doctors, students and parents were also present on the occasion.