UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ABISE To Issue FA/FSc 2019 Results On CDs Rather Than Gazette Books

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:56 PM

ABISE to issue FA/FSc 2019 results on CDs rather than gazette books

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Thursday informed all public and private sector schools and colleges that ABISE would release its FA and FSc. results through Compact Disk (CD) rather than published gazette book

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Thursday informed all public and private sector schools and colleges that ABISE would release its FA and FSc. results through Compact Disk (CD) rather than published gazette book.

According to the ABISE press release the decision was taken to bring innovation in board system which would enable students, schools and colleges to check the results on just one click.

The first time results of FA/FSc annual examination 2019 would be released on CDs rather than gazette book for schools, colleges and the general public which would not only cost-effective but also a quick source of results.

Related Topics

Abbottabad BISE 2019 All Click

Recent Stories

MSF Urges Collective Action Against Ebola Outbreak ..

2 minutes ago

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

1 hour ago

Anti-Russia Sanctions Have Never Been Related to M ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Ombudsman registers 34,157 cases in six mo ..

2 minutes ago

75 illegal immigrants handed over to Pak authoriti ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's response over Shehbaz Sharif's press confere ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.