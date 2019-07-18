ABISE to issue FA/FSc 2019 results on CDs rather than gazette books

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Thursday informed all public and private sector schools and colleges that ABISE would release its FA and FSc. results through Compact Disk (CD) rather than published gazette book

According to the ABISE press release the decision was taken to bring innovation in board system which would enable students, schools and colleges to check the results on just one click.

The first time results of FA/FSc annual examination 2019 would be released on CDs rather than gazette book for schools, colleges and the general public which would not only cost-effective but also a quick source of results.