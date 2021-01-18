ADC pays visit to schools in sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday paid a surprise visit to government High School and Primary school Sukkur.

The deputy commissioner inspected class rooms and laboratories at the school and monitored SOPs issued by the government in the education institutes.

The deputy commissioner directed the school administration to improve the cleanliness in the school and provide a clean atmosphere to the students.

He also directed the school principals to pay further attention for improvement of education and ensure that all computers in the lab must be in working order.