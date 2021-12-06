Afghan Higher education delegation visits HEC

A eight-member Afghan delegation from Higher Education Ministry of Afghanistan, headed by Alhaj Molvi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting minister of Higher Education alongwith Dr. Lotfullah Khairkhaw, deputy minister of Academic Affairs, Dr. Osama Azizi Chancellor of Kabul University on Monday visited Higher Education Commission Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A eight-member Afghan delegation from Higher education Ministry of Afghanistan, headed by Alhaj Molvi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting minister of Higher Education alongwith Dr. Lotfullah Khairkhaw, deputy minister of Academic Affairs, Dr. Osama Azizi Chancellor of Kabul University on Monday visited Higher Education Commission Pakistan.

The executive director HEC Shaista Sohail welcomed the delegation and briefed them key initiatives and different programmes of HEC.

The delegation also visited NAVTTC where the chairman Syed Javed Hassan received them and gave the delegation detailed briefing about initiatives of the commission.

The delegation also visited National Curriculum Council Pakistan where they were given briefing on Single National Curriculum and it's objectives.

Later, the delegation visited Directorate General of Religious Education and National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority and they were briefed about the objectives of these institutions.