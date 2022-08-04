UrduPoint.com

Afghan Professors Attend Capacity Building Training At NUST

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

A group of 28 professors from different universities of Afghanistan attended a two-week capacity building course at NUST

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -4th Aug, 2022) A group of 28 professors from different universities of Afghanistan attended a two-week capacity building course at NUST. The course covered areas including Academic Structuring in Higher Education Institutes, Outcome-based Education, Effective Class Planning, Contemporary Research Matrices, and Web of Science, Scopus & HEC Journal Recognition System, etc. Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmed Shakeeb, attended the closing ceremony.

The course was part of an extensive programme, which will see more Afghan professors visiting NUST for capacity building trainings.

The participants of the first batch are currently on the faculty of Kabul University, Herat University, Kandahar University, etc. In their remarks, the delegates expressed their gratitude to NUST management for facilitating the much-needed professional development course, and extending great hospitality during their stay. They said that the course would help them replicate best academic and research practices in their respective universities in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Education Herat Kandahar HEC From Best

Recent Stories

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

35 minutes ago
 PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

13 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.