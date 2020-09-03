AIOU announces admissions in BA (Associate Degree) in five subjects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday announced admissions for Autumn 2020 semester of BA (Associate Degree) in five different fields.

Admission announced in the fields of BA General (Associate Degree in Arts), BA Dares Nizami (Associate Degree in Dares Nizami), BA Mass Communication (Associate Degree in Mass Communication), B.Com ( Associate Degree in Commerce) and BA BLIS (Associate Degree in library and Information Sciences).

According to the press release, as per HEC policy, students enrolled in any of these BA programs will earn associate degree in their respective fields.

Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz, informed that AIOU has offered MA/MSc for the last time as per HEC policy.

The details regarding these programs are available online on the university website. These programs would not be offered in upcoming admissions for Spring 2021 semester.

Admission forms and prospectuses of these programs have been uploaded on the university website.

Continuing and fresh admission students are instructed to apply online before the deadline October 15, 2020.