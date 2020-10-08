AIOU announces BA exams from Oct. 26

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the examination of BA (Associate Degree) programs offered in Spring 2020 semester will commence from October 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the examination of BA (Associate Degree) programs offered in Spring 2020 semester will commence from October 26.

The controller of examinations, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Thursday informed that date sheet has been uploaded on the university website and roll number slips are being dispatched.

Upon the directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, examination centers are established in the nearby areas of the students. COVID-19 SOPs will be fully implemented in the examination centers.

Special teams have been formed to monitor invigilation process to ensure transparency in the examination system.

In case, the students do not receive roll number slips within the stipulated time period, they may download the same from the university website which would be acceptable in the examination halls.