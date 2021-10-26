UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Deadline For The Assessment Of Assignments

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has instructed tutors appointed for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester to finalize assessment of assignments and upload the results on the tutor portal till October 30.

The instructions have been given to enable the examinations department to announce results timely according to the schedule determined in university's academic Calendar.

According to the details, Directorate of Regional Services (DRS) has directed all the regional directors to guide tutors of their respective regions to finalize this process by the due date as no further extension would be granted in this regard.

Furthermore, assignments marks of matriculation and intermediate programs would be uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) soon to facilitate students to resolve discrepancy in marks, if any, before the announcements of final results.

