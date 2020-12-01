UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Results Of Arabic Teachers Training Course

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:11 PM

AIOU announces results of Arabic Teachers Training Course

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of Arabic Teachers Training Course (AATTC) offered in spring 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of Arabic Teachers Training Course (AATTC) offered in spring 2020 semester.

The results can be accessed and downloaded from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Results cards are also being dispatched to the students at their postal addresses.

The Controller of Examination, Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad on Tuesday informed that the results of intermediate program are expected to be announced in the next week whereas results of matriculation as well as face to face programs including post graduate and BS programs, post graduate diploma and diploma in forensic science have, already, been announced and are available online on the university website.

Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, the process of compilation of results of other programs has been expedited.

He has instructed the respective departments to implement the academic Calendar of the university in true letter and spirits so that neither the precious time of the students is wasted, nor academic discipline of the university is affected.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University 2020 Post From Arab

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's plea for extension ..

17 minutes ago

Rescue underway for 13 trapped coal miners in cent ..

1 minute ago

Corrupt opposition indulging in irresponsible acti ..

1 minute ago

India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Missile in B ..

1 minute ago

Venezuela Increases Oil Exports Despite US Sanctio ..

8 minutes ago

China Focus: China's on-demand economy booms with ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.