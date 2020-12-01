AIOU announces results of Arabic Teachers Training Course

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of Arabic Teachers Training Course (AATTC) offered in spring 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of Arabic Teachers Training Course (AATTC) offered in spring 2020 semester.

The results can be accessed and downloaded from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Results cards are also being dispatched to the students at their postal addresses.

The Controller of Examination, Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad on Tuesday informed that the results of intermediate program are expected to be announced in the next week whereas results of matriculation as well as face to face programs including post graduate and BS programs, post graduate diploma and diploma in forensic science have, already, been announced and are available online on the university website.

Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, the process of compilation of results of other programs has been expedited.

He has instructed the respective departments to implement the academic Calendar of the university in true letter and spirits so that neither the precious time of the students is wasted, nor academic discipline of the university is affected.