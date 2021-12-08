UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences Exams Of Overseas Students From Dec. 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations of overseas Pakistanis, settled in middle East, enrolled in 1.5 year B Ed program offered in spring 2021 semester from December 16.

According to a press release issued by AIOU, these examinations will be conducted according to the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) zone of these countries.

The examinations time duration in KSA, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m while in UAE and Oman it will be from 2:00 p.

m.to 5:00 p.m. The University has finalized all arrangements to conduct these examinations online which will be monitored through microsoft Team cameras to ensure transparency.

The university has created LMS accounts of all enrolled students and provided them user IDs and passwords. date sheet has also been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

For any further information, overseas Pakistanis may contact Directorate of Overseas education and e-Learning on +91-51-9057349.

