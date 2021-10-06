UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences Online Classes From October 10

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:18 PM

AIOU commences online classes from October 10

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was commencing online classes of MSc/BS face to face programs, offered in autumn 2021 semester, on October 10 which would continue till January 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was commencing online classes of MSc/BS face to face programs, offered in autumn 2021 semester, on October 10 which would continue till January 3.

Moreover, online classes of PhD and M Phil programs have already begun on September 16 which would continue till January 3, 2021, the university in a statement said.

The usernames and passwords were being shared with the students through SMS and in case of any difficulty students were instructed to contact their respective regional offices.

Upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU all academic, administrative and servicing departments are following university annual Calendar in true letter and spirit enabling implementation of this calendar in the true sense of the term.

