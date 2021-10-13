AIOU exam to commence from Oct 18

UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester on October 18

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester on October 18.

According to Regional Director AIOU Multan region Qaiser Abbas Kazmi in a statement issued Wednesday, roll number slips for the programs including BA (Associate Degree) and 4 -year B Ed, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, BBA and BS (ODL) were uploaded on the university's website.

He said students who wanted to appear in the examination can take prints of their roll number slips from the link.

He said papers of post-graduate program of spring semester 2021 would be held in first week of November, the upcoming month, this year.

He asked students to check examination date-sheet as well as roll number slips after October 17 at website www.aiou.educate.pk

