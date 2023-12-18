AIOU faculty board approves different programmes of Social Sciences

Faculty Board meeting of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, of Allama Iqbal Open University during it's meeting held yesterday, approved different programmes of Social Sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Faculty board meeting of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, of Allama Iqbal Open University during it's meeting held yesterday, approved different programmes of Social Sciences.

Dean, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir presided over the meeting, while different schemes of studies of postgraduates, BS, MPhil and PhD programs and other academic-related matters were discussed.

The meeting emphasized on aligning the quality of courses and the number of credit hours of all the programmes with the policy of the Higher Education Commission and the University.

All the teachers of the faculty participated in the meeting while the external members included Dr. Salman Basit, Dr. Naheed Qamar and Dr. Fauzia Aslam.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that in the light of the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, special attention will be laid on quality education and all the programs will be aligned with the contemporary requirements as per the instructions of HEC.

He said that in the light of the directives of the Government of Pakistan, Fahm ul-Quran and Seerat-i-Taiba and Civic and Community Engagement will be included as compulsory in all teaching programs.

He said that the approval of BS Accounting and Finance by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is a good news. Now Pakistani students will not have to face educational problems abroad.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir added that as per the special direction of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Department

of Pakistani Languages prepared four new courses for the promotion of Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi and Balochi language

and literature, which will be an integral part of all the BS programs of the university.

All the decisions of the Faculty Board will be approved by the next meeting of the Academic Council.