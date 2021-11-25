AIOU organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University's Employees Welfare Association (EWA) organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in the main auditorium of university's academic complex.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum was the special guest of the ceremony.

Prof. Allama Muhammad Sajjad Sajid, Allama Noor Hussain, Qamar Aziz Naqshbandi, Zaheer Abbas, Fakhar Abbas Kahut, Muhammad Shams Ilyas Al-Khairi recited naats in honour of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

In his address, Prof. Muhammad Sajjad Sajid said that whoever loves Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) becomes the beloved of Allah.

He congratulated the VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and the Employees Welfare Association for arranging the beautiful ceremony of Milad.

He also shared a meaningful story of our beloved Prophet and women.

In the end, President, EWA Dalil Khan thanked the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, Raja Umar Younis for their cooperation in organizing the Milad.

