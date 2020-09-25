UrduPoint.com
AIOU Spring Semester First Phase Exams From Sept 28

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fist phase examination for spring semester would commence from September 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fist phase examination for spring semester would commence from September 28.

Matric, FA,I.Com and ATTC examination would be conducted in first phase while BSc Computer exams would begin from October 5.

Roll number slips have been dispatched to all aspirants and anyone has not received it so far,he could download it from aiou.edu.pk.

The candidates were advised to follow all SOPs regarding COVID-19 and no aspirant would be allowed to enter the centre without mask,said a handout issued here on Friday.

