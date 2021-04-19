AIOU uploads admission confirmation info for matric, intermediate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded admission confirmation information for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded admission confirmation information for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to Director Admission, the candidates who have applied for admissions in these programs may verify their admission from the admission confirmation link. Similarly, information regarding admission rejection can be obtained from the admission objection link.

All those candidates who do not find any information regarding their admission are instructed to download duplicate admission form from the website and post it to Admission Department of the university on urgent basis.

He has informed that continuing students are required to append admission fee deposit slip with the duplicate form while fresh candidates are required to attach their relevant educational certificates and passport size photograph with the duplicate form.

The deadline for the submission of duplicate form is April 30, 2021. All those candidates whose duplicate admission forms will be received after the deadline will be granted admission in the forthcoming semester and their fee would be, accordingly adjusted, the Director added.

For any further information, the students may dial 051-9057431 for matriculation and 051- 9057432 for intermediate programs.