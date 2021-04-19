UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Uploads Admission Confirmation Info For Matric, Intermediate Programs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

AIOU uploads admission confirmation info for matric, intermediate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded admission confirmation information for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded admission confirmation information for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to Director Admission, the candidates who have applied for admissions in these programs may verify their admission from the admission confirmation link. Similarly, information regarding admission rejection can be obtained from the admission objection link.

All those candidates who do not find any information regarding their admission are instructed to download duplicate admission form from the website and post it to Admission Department of the university on urgent basis.

He has informed that continuing students are required to append admission fee deposit slip with the duplicate form while fresh candidates are required to attach their relevant educational certificates and passport size photograph with the duplicate form.

The deadline for the submission of duplicate form is April 30, 2021. All those candidates whose duplicate admission forms will be received after the deadline will be granted admission in the forthcoming semester and their fee would be, accordingly adjusted, the Director added.

For any further information, the students may dial 051-9057431 for matriculation and 051- 9057432 for intermediate programs.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University April May Post All From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Paki ..

11 minutes ago

Previous govts destroyed merit system in country: ..

2 seconds ago

Kremlin Believes Foreign Nations Should Not Take I ..

3 seconds ago

Spain Mulls Delaying 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to ..

5 seconds ago

Kremlin on Request to Label FBK as Extremists: Pro ..

8 seconds ago

Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Poland, Czech ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.