AKES Pakistan Holds Ground-breaking Ceremony In Ghizer

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan held a ground-breaking ceremony for two state-of-the-art regional Aga Khan Higher Secondary Schools in Gupis and Yasin, promising continuity of quality education till grade 12 for the students of the region.

The Minister for Education for Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan, graced the occasion as chief guest, while the Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Nazir Ahmad, and President Aga Khan Council for Pakistan, Hafiz Sherali, attended as guests of honour.

In addition, Chairperson of the Aga Khan board for Education, Ms. Zahra Ladhani, CEO AKES,P, Mr. Imtiaz Momin, the General Manager for Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, Brigadier (retd.) Khush Muhammad, and notables from the local community, were also present.

Lauding the contributions of the Aga Khan Education Service in promoting accessible and quality education, Minister Azam Khan said that the new schools promise a brighter future for the young people of the region.

"The two schools, Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Gupis, and Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Taus, will have a combined capacity for almost 1,200+ students in single shift. This will greatly improve educational opportunities in the area, not only for the 11,000+ students who are currently studying in more than 40 Aga Khan High schools in the region, but also those studying in non-AKES,P schools.

" The Aga Khan Higher Secondary Schools Gupis and Taus have been designed keeping in view the changing landscape of education, with a focus on encouraging inquiry, experimentation, and innovation in the students. In addition to spacious classrooms and internet connectivity, the schools have separate laboratories for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, libraries, discussion and conference rooms, and sports facilities.

"The seismic resistant school buildings will incorporate elements of green design focused on working with the local environment and terrain and geared towards sustainability and longevity. It will offer an alternative approach to learning through technologically advanced and experiential spaces. The total covered area for the two schools will be more than 60,000 square feet accommodating smart classrooms, e-library, multipurpose halls, auxiliary spaces, enclosed corridors with incidental and interactive learning spaces," he informed.

Thanking the chief guest and other dignitaries for their presence at the occasion, President Hafiz Sherali expressed the hope that students from these schools would qualify for top-ranking national and international colleges and universities, and become change agents in their communities.