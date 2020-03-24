UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Activates Helpline In Wake Of Coronavirus

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has activated its Helpline to provide necessary information to its around 1.4 million students across the country, in wake of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has activated its Helpline to provide necessary information to its around 1.4 million students across the country, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Online-Help-Desk has also been made available through the University's website, in line with the instructions of the Vice-Chancellors Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, it was stated here on Tuesday.

The students have been restricted to visit the University during the spread of the epidemic. However, they may seek necessary information regarding admissions, examination and other academic activities through the online facility. The University's universal helpline number is: 051-111112468.

The students could apply for the admission through online. Admission forms and prospectus have been made available at the website.

According to Regional Director, Rawalpindi Syed Zia-Hussnain Naqvi, the region has also provided Whatsapp link at the face-book, through which necessary information could be sought. The students may contact the region on helpline numbers 051-9334264, 0518480860 and 051-8480863.

According to Director Students Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, the University has suspended all its academic/research activities (workshops, exams, classes etc.

) till April 5.

However, necessary staff is available at the University's main campus and the regional offices to do the routine work, relating to administration, academic and students' services.

The University has already announced that it will enroll students for the 2nd phase admissions of the semester Spring, 2020 till April 15.

As preventive measures against Pandemic COVID-19, the students have been advised not to visit the University or its regional campuses till April 5. In this connection, they are required to strictly follow the government's policy and instructions.

According to Director Admissions Mohammad Riaz, Academic programs offered in the 2nd Phase admissions include: five M.Sc programs, eight MA programs, eleven Post-graduate diplomas, five BA (Renamed as Associate Degree), 10 BS programs (4 years), two Associate Degree Programs, BBA program (4 years), Teacher Training Programs, M.Ed (One year), B.Ed (1-1/2 years), (2-1/2 years) and B.Ed (4 years).

