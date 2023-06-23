Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Inks MoU With Rupani Foundation Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rupani Foundation Pakistan here at University's main campus on Friday

According to MoU, "Both institutions will collaborate to provide training to teachers of ECD centres across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The ceremony was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood.

Additional Registrar of AIOU Bibi Yasmin and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rupani Foundation Jalal-Ud-Din signed the MoU.

Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood said, "Early childhood education plays a fundamental role in shaping a child's personality." He said that it was a need of hour to train the teachers of early childhood education institutions.

"Collective efforts of both organizations for ECD will bring positive changes," Jalal-Ud-Din said.

"There is a shortage of trained teachers in ECD institutions, we will overcome this shortage in the next three to four years in collaboration with AIOU, he added.

Chairman of the Department of Early Childhood Education Prof Dr Fazal-Ur-Rahman said, "AIOU and Rupani Foundation under the objectives of this MoU will fulfill the shortfall of trained early childhood education teachers very quickly.""AIOU is offering BS (Early Childhood Care and Education) program in the autumn semester of 2023," he added.

