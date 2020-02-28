UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Office Extends Date Of Admission

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) regional office extends date of admission

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional office Sukkur on Friday extended its SSC Part-I and Part-II, HSC, Part-I and Part-II, I.Com and other certificate courses admissions for the Semester Spring-2020, with late fee charges till March 3

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional office Sukkur on Friday extended its SSC Part-I and Part-II, HSC, Part-I and Part-II, I.Com and other certificate courses admissions for the Semester Spring-2020, with late fee charges till March 3.

According to Director Admissions, the admissions form of SSC programme will be received with late fee charge of Rs.1000, said an official announcement here.

Director admission further said that prospectuses and admission forms are available from the AIOU regional office Sukkur.

Further detail about these admissions can be obtained at telephone No.

071-5807213

Related Topics

Sukkur Allama Iqbal Open University March From

Recent Stories

Injured Haris Rauf to be replaced by Salman Irshad

44 seconds ago

A statistical first week’s round-up of HBL PSL 2 ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa hit record total, England march on at ..

1 minute ago

Court allows auction of Shehbaz's son-in-law prope ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch asks KP govt not to be under pressure abo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.