Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) regional office extends date of admission

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional office Sukkur on Friday extended its SSC Part-I and Part-II, HSC, Part-I and Part-II, I.Com and other certificate courses admissions for the Semester Spring-2020, with late fee charges till March 3.

According to Director Admissions, the admissions form of SSC programme will be received with late fee charge of Rs.1000, said an official announcement here.

Director admission further said that prospectuses and admission forms are available from the AIOU regional office Sukkur.

Further detail about these admissions can be obtained at telephone No.

071-5807213