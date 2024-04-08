Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Hold BA, B.Ed Exams From April 23
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate degree (B.A, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed and BS programs offered in autumn 2023 semester from April 23, 2023 throughout the country
According to the AIOU, date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations.
Examination centers are being established across the country in nearby vicinities of the students.
Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers.
Moreover, last date for admission in the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 is April 15.
The programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree (BA/B.Com), BBA, BS (ODL) programs, teachers training programs (1.5, 2.5 and 4 Years B.Ed.), postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses.
Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university website.
For students in remote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, manual applications for BA, B.Com, and B.Ed programs can be submitted at regional offices.
