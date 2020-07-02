UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Autumn Admission From July 15

Allama Iqbal Open University Wednesday announced to offer first phase of Autumn semester admissions, 2020 from July 15

The students would get admission forms from the main campus as well as all regional centres/ campuses across the country. The forms will also be available online.

According to Director Admissions of the University, Mian Muhammad Riaz, in the first phase of Autumn semester, the university is going to offer admissions in Matric, FA (general), FA (Daras-e-Nizami), BS/Msc (face-to-face), MS, M.Phil and PhD programmes however, overseas students could get admission only in Matric, FA, and bachelor programmes.

It is to mention here that Allama Iqbal Open University offers admissions in different courses for aspiring students based in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and America.

He said that as per the directives of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, all regional offices/ centres have been directed to open a sale points within their premises wherefrom the desiring students can get the admission forms.

Moreover, each regional office/ centre will also establish information desk where students will be facilitated in downloaded/ filling online computerized admission forms.

The Director further informed that admission forms for Matric, FA (general), and FA (Daras-e-Nizami) will be available online till September 4, whereas those desiring for admission into BS/ MSc(face-to-face),MS, M.Phil and PhD programmes will get the admission forms downloaded till 19 August.

