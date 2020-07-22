Allama Iqbal Open University sends computerized admission form to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has dispatched admission forms to its continuing students of programs offered in the 1st phase of Autumn 2020 Semester.

The forms has been sent for the programs including Matriculation (General), Matriculation (Dares e Nizami), FA (General), I. Com and FA (Dares e Nizami), a press release said on Wednesday.

The students are also instructed to complete admission form available online on the university website in case they do not receive the dispatched form and deposit admission fee in any branch of ABL, MCB, UBL or FWB before July 31, 2020.

Furthermore, instructions are also issued regarding obtaining and submitting admission forms for the candidates applying for the admission for the first time in the university.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programs can be obtained from AIOU Main Campus, regional campuses as well as from the sale points established throughout the country. Admission forms and prospectus are also available online on the university website (https://online.

aiou.edu.pk).

Information related to the sale points can be obtained either through the university website or by dialing the helpline number 051-111- 112-46. Students will only have to present challan form to deposit fee at any branch of ABL, MCB, UBL or FWB.

Students are required to tick their relevant program code while filling in the admission form.

After depositing fee, admission form must be dispatched to the university within 48 hours by removing address label from the student copy of the challan form and by pasting it on the envelope containing completed admission from as well as university copy of the challan form.

This envelop must be dispatched to the university through registered postal service available in your locality and keep the receipt in your custody.

The students are not required to pay any amount as service charges to the postal service as it has already been paid by the university.