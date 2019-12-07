UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Builds Up Its Infrastructure Network In Northern Region

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) builds up its infrastructure network in Northern Region

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met with the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, Capt. (R) Khurran Agha in Gilgit and discussed proposals to upgrade educational facilities for their local students

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 )

He thanked the Chief Secretary for providing 10 Kanals land to AIOU for constructing its own building at Gilgit, a press release issued here on Saturday said.

The VC assured him, that the University will undertake the building's construction work during the next three months. He hoped that this will facilitate male and female students of the region to get best possible services.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum briefed the Chief Secretary about the steps being taken by the University to expand its educational services to the country's remote and far-flung regions.

The University is also in process of setting up its model study center at Hunza Nagar, he added.

He told him, that the University is in process of constructing its own buildings at its 52 regional offices across the country.

The Chief Secretary assured him his full support for strengthening its infrastructural network in the northern region.

Member board of Revenue, Usman Khan, Director Regional Services, Inam-Ullah Sheikh, Director Coordination, Raja Umer Younis and Regional Director, Gilgit, Dildar Hussain were also present during the meeting.

